West Brom's Alex Palmer nominated for Championship player of the month

By Jonny Drury

West Brom keeper Alex Palmer's form has been recognised with a nomination for Championship player of the month for December.

Alex Palmer of West Bromwich Albion arrives at the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Reading at The Hawthorns on January 2, 2023 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The stopper, who replaced David Button as Albion's number one earlier this season, has put in a number of fine displays in recent weeks.

And he has been nominated alongside four other players for the monthly award.

In five games across December, Palmer, conceded just two goals with both coming from the penalty spot.

And he also kept clean three clean sheets in wins over Rotherham, Bristol City and Preston as well as making a number of key saves.

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom, Sheffield United's Illiman Ndiaye and Swansea's Joel Piroe have also been nominated.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

