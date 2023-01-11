Notification Settings

Chesterfield MP hits out at BBC and ITV over West Brom replay snub

By Jonny Drury

A Labour MP for Chesterfield is set to write to BBC and ITV after West Brom's FA Cup replay with the Spireites was snubbed by the broadcasters.

Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion is surrounded during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Chesterfield FC and West Bromwich Albionat Technique Stadium on January 7, 2023 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)..
Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion is surrounded during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Chesterfield FC and West Bromwich Albionat Technique Stadium on January 7, 2023 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)..

Albion forced a replay in Derbyshire on Saturday thanks to Brandon Thomas-Asante's last gasp equaliser - meaning the club's will go head to head again on Tuesday for a place in the fourth round.

BBC and ITV have announced their picks for the replays - with Wolves' clash with Liverpool and Cardiff against Leeds being chosen for broadcast - ahead of Albion and Chesterfield.

The move has angered Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins - who took to social media to demand answers from the broadcaster over the decision.

He said: “Following the announcement by the BBC & ITV that they’ll broadcast the same games they already showed in the 3rd round and not the replay of the thrilling Chesterfield and West Brom game, I will write to them to express the disappointment being aired by so many."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

