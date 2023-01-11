Chesterfield MP hits out at BBC and ITV over West Brom replay snub

Albion forced a replay in Derbyshire on Saturday thanks to Brandon Thomas-Asante's last gasp equaliser - meaning the club's will go head to head again on Tuesday for a place in the fourth round.
BBC and ITV have announced their picks for the replays - with Wolves' clash with Liverpool and Cardiff against Leeds being chosen for broadcast - ahead of Albion and Chesterfield.
The move has angered Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins - who took to social media to demand answers from the broadcaster over the decision.
He said: “Following the announcement by the BBC & ITV that they’ll broadcast the same games they already showed in the 3rd round and not the replay of the thrilling Chesterfield and West Brom game, I will write to them to express the disappointment being aired by so many."