Steve Bruce considers retiring from management

Bruce has been out of work since being sacked at The Hawthorns on October 10 following a dreadful start to the Baggies' Championship campaign.

Albion were the 11th club Bruce, who turned 62 on New Year's Eve, managed over two-and-a-half decades including spells with Blues and Villa.

The former Manchester United captain has spent well over 40 years in English football after he made his playing debut for Gillingham in 1979.

Speaking to the Die For Three Points podcast, Bruce did not confirm retirement but admitted that is the way he is currently leaning after his Albion stint, which 'had not gone so well'.

"I'm looking at it now, the last job in particular hasn't gone so well. So is it time to say 'okay – can I see if I can be without it?'" Bruce said.

"But, certainly, I've enjoyed it. Has it been difficult? Of course it has – if you're going to go into management there is going to be difficult moments ahead.

"I don't think you can ever say never – but at this moment in time I'm bordering on that way (retirement)."

North-east born Bruce started in management at Sheffield United, his final club as a player, in the 1998/99 season. He went on to manage Huddersfield, Wigan, Crystal Palace, Blues, Sunderland, Hull, Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and boyhood club Newcastle.

He won four promotions and led Hull to an FA Cup final.

He marked 1,000 games in management in charge of Newcastle in October 2021 but endured heavy personal and family abuse while in charge of the Toon – and admitted retirement upon his exit shortly afterwards.

But he took the Baggies job in early February having been appointed by new chief executive Ron Gourlay to succeed Valerien Ismael.

Albion were sixth but finished the season 10th and upon his axing in October the Baggies had slumped to 22nd in the Championship.

Bruce added: "After what happened at Newcastle, personally, and what the family went through – I did question it (retirement) then – but within four months I'm making myself look like a right mug because I end up taking another job.

"But I honestly, genuinely thought maybe it's time. Do I really want to put the family (through it)? When you are getting all sorts of threats and they want to try and burn your house down and things like that, it became really difficult for the family.

"But the biggest thing is what do you do with your time, because in football – you are institutionalised a little bit.

'When it comes to an end it becomes very difficult for a lot of footballers.

"It's the most difficult thing we all have to deal with. It's the same thing with management. It grabs such a hold of you – when you have enjoyed it like I have – how you deal with it becomes an issue.