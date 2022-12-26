Bristol City 0-2 West Brom - Report

Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 with Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion and Jayson Molumby of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on December 26, 2022 in Bristol, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carlos Corberan's troops responded to last week's Coventry defeat in style as Matt Phillips and Thomas-Asante scored early and late on respectively as the Baggies surged four places to 12th.

It also puts Albion, rock-bottom of the league eight games ago after the head coach's first match, just three points from the top six ahead of back-to-back home New Year contests.

Phillips got the Boxing Day ball rolling in Bristol with a cool finish after a brilliant Conor Townsend pass. The hosts responded with Albion sloppy at times, but Alex Palmer was once again integral between the sticks.

The second period was low-key affair but the visitors - roared on by a sell-out 2,500 following - finally made maximum spoils safe through substitute Thomas-Asante's wonderfully lobbed finish from distance, another for his burgeoning repertoire of stunners.

Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Sky Bet Championship between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on December 26, 2022 in Bristol, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It was mostly comfortable against a out-of-sorts Robins side with just one win in nine but things - on the pitch at least - are very much looking up for the Baggies, with a back-to-back Hawthorns homecoming and momentum on their side.

Goalkeeper Palmer maintained his run since Corberan's opener against Sheffield United of only conceding from the penalty spot in seven fixtures. For Albion it's now eight wins, eight draws and eight defeats from 24.

The head coach made two changes from the side that started as a five-match winning run came to an end at Coventry last Wednesday.

Daryl Dike was back in to lead the line, replacing Thomas-Asante. Jayson Molumby returned to add energy to midfield, with Tom Rogic missing out. Thomas-Asante and Rogic were among the substitutes.

Albion's head coach neglected the chance to alter his backline after Erik Pieters, at centre-half, committed a stoppage-time foul to hand Coventry the match-winning penalty last week.

That meant Semi Ajayi remained on the bench - and there was still no place for Kyle Bartley, despite Corberan having said last Friday that the defender had returned to full training.

Nigel Pearson's struggling hosts had mustered just one win in eight games since their comfortable 2-0 win at The Hawthorns against Richard Beale's Albion in October.

The Robins have slumped since and, with pressure mounting on Pearson, home supporters showed frustration as former Leicester and Wales midfielder Andy King was named at centre-half again.

The Liquidator geed up the away end ahead of kick-off, with the Ashton Gate faithful mostly silent - but it was the Robins bright early on.

Tommy Conway of Bristol City and Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on December 26, 2022 in Bristol, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

They might have led were it not for Palmer, who had a brilliant first half with the first of two magnificent saves early on to make himself big and save from Tommy Conway one-on-one after the forward was allowed beyond the defence far too easily.

Corberan's men needed a settler after that early opening and, from practically nowhere, they were ahead.

Townsend was the creative force. He sent a delightful through ball down the left flank, cutting through the City full-back and centre-half, to release Phillips.

The winger took it in his stride and in the same movement sent an unerring curled finish across Max O'Leary and into the far corner for his second goal of the season.

It might have been an interesting 90 seconds for the goalscorer as, moments later, he deflected a near-post header from Kal Naismith's corner on to his own crossbar.

Darnell Furlong headed well over but Albion were far from in the ascendency. Okay Yokuslu did a superb job of marshalling the midfield, aided by Molumby, and an at-times creaking backline.

But Albion really should have made it two after Dike misjudged a free header from John Swift's corner. O'Leary just about saved the deflected effort before the rebound dropped to an unmarked Townsend three yards out - only for the full-back to fail to convert.

Max O'Leary of Bristol City manages to stop multiple attempts on goal by Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on December 26, 2022 in Bristol, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

There was a lull towards the end of the first half as the contest went scrappy. Corberan's men were in control but City gained confidence at 1-0.

And more of Palmer's best was required before half-time as the academy graduate flung himself to tip a Conway piledrive off the crossbar and over. It was an outstanding stop.

The second period struggled to get going. A period of scrappy action was broken up by injuries and officials. Dike turned off-target from Wallace's cross before Molumby dragged one wide from distance for Albion.

Corberan opted for his double switch after the hour with Thomas-Asante and Rogic summoned.

It was the former who might have put the contest to bed with the second period's first clear chance following yet more excellent work by Yokuslu.

The Turk slipped the striker in on goal but his left-footed effort was well saved by O'Leary, who made himself big.

Thomas-Asante's time would come - and in style.

Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on December 26, 2022 in Bristol, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

He raced on to a fine pass from Rogic and with defenders for company and O'Leary rushing out, the frontman lofted a gorgeous left-footed effort over the stray keeper and high into the net.

It was a perfect pass, perfect contact, perfect elevation - a stunning finish in front of the away end for a man destined for his own goal of the season competition as his side's recovery rolls on.

Subs

Bristol City (4-4-2): O'Leary; Vyner, King (Atkinson, 51), Naismith, Pring; Scott (Bell, 80), James, Williams (Sykes, 71), Weimann (c) (Tanner, 71); Wells (Semenyo, 80), Conway.

Subs not used: Bentley, Dasilva.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, O'Shea, Pieters, Townsend; Molumby (Gardner-Hickman, 82), Yokuslu; Wallace (Diangana, 71), Swift (Rogic, 63), Phillips (Grant, 82); Dike (Thomas-Asante, 64).

Subs not used: Button, Ajayi.