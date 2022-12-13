Sunderland 1-2 West Brom - player ratings

Tom Rogic of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 1-1 during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on December 12, 2022 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer 7

A solid enough night for the keeper. Made a really big save from Alex Pritchard just minutes after the opening goal that proved to be a pivotal moment in the game. Was seldom called upon in the second half.

Darnell Furlong 6

An average night for the full back. Almost got caught a few times with a diagonal ball in the first half - but going the other way linked up with Wallace a few times down the the right.

Dara O'Shea 7

Led from the back as Albion played out from the back right from the very start. A couple of passes went astray but Albion's new style largely worked. Along with other defenders, put bodies on the line in the first half as they came under pressure.

Erik Pieters 6

Had to slot into the back four alongside O'Shea with Bartley and Ajayi out through injury. Largely solid and won his headers before suffering a knock just after the hour mark.

Conor Townsend 4

A poor night for the full back. Was caught the wrong side for the penalty. Tried to get forward and dragged a shot wide in the second half before being taken off. Tough night.

Okay Yokulsu 7

Arguably one of Albion's best first half performers - although did concede possession a couple of times. In the second half slotted into the back four with ease after injuries - showing how key his versatility is to Albion.

Jayson Molumby 5

Passive performance from the international who didn't get about as much as he usually does. Played a couple of misplaced passes in the first period that luckily didn't leave to anything - and was taken off for Rogic just before the hour.

John Swift 6

Tried but struggled to make things happen in the first half - but had more joy in the second and was a constant threat for the home defence.

Jed Wallace 8

Yet again Albion's danger man. Put in a couple of dangerous balls in the first half that Albion couldn't turn home. But with both goals he played a hand, and his first time cross for Dike's winner was superb. Albion will continue to climb the table with Wallace's ammunition from the right.

Matt Phillips 6

Has returned to form under Corberan but had a bit of an off night. Gave the ball away a few times with stray passes and didn't have the same impact he has had in previous games.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 6

As always the forward worked hard in the first period but looked isolated up top without a great deal of service. Played a hand in a good move from Albion early in the second period and looked sharp before being replaced by Dike.

Subs

58 - Tom Rogic for Molumby 8

Hasn't done an awful lot at Albion so far but announced himself with this display. He looked fitter and sharper, linked the play well and took his goal with the outside of his foot superbly well.

64 - Daryl Dike for Thomas-Asante 7

Albion fans were filled with excitement to see Dike and he didn't disappoint. Bullied defenders, forced mistakes and got in between his markers to get on the end of Wallace's cross and head home the winner.

65 - Adam Reach for Townsend 6

A solid appearance off the bench for Albion's utility man. Was caught a couple of times by the dangerous Diallo but going forward carried a threat. Has put a question in Corberan's mind for Saturday.

65 - Taylor Gardner-Hickman for Pieters 7

Unlucky to have found himself out of the side again but came on and staked a claim. His raking balls and range of passing got Albion moving - and he is another one who will now be knocking on the door for Rotherham.