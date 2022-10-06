Pedestrian, lacklustre, not good enough: Preston 1-0 West Brom - player ratings

Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on October 5, 2022 in Preston, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer 7

In for his league debut seven years after first appearing in a matchday squad. Good early double save to deny Preston, but then could do nothing about the goal. Other than that, solid. Arguably the only real positive on a bad night.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman 6

One of very few taking credit from this game. The cross for the goal came from his side - but he made some top goal saving interceptions in the first period and looked to play forward when he could.

Dara O'Shea 5

Been off the boil of late. Both he and Townsend were caught out for the goal, and he just looked off the pace which is unlike the Albion skipper.

Martin Kelly 6

Not competitive action for the best part of two years - but Kelly showed glimpses of what he can do. Conceded possession cheaply at times but put in some crucial blocks.

Conor Townsend 4

His performances this season are a far cry from that of last in the early stages. Nothing going forward, sloppy at the back. Poor

Jayson Molumby 5

For what he lacks in quality on the ball he makes up for in energy, but at times his lack of quality on the ball is telling. Got away with a few loose passes, but it wasn't a great display from a player who has been decent this campaign.

Okay Yokuslu 5

Again looked slow and not like the Yokuslu we have all come to know and love. A lack of pre-season continues to catch up with the Turk.

Jed Wallace 6

If only every Albion player looked like they were putting in the effort of Jed Wallace. Never stops running, chasing down, working. Had a good shot saved, and although he couldn't deliver a lot last night in terms of quality in the final third, he made up for it with his work rate.

John Swift 3

What has happened to John Swift? The playmaker who showed promise early on has disappeared and it has hard to work out why. So many misplaced passes and the game just bypassed him.

Grady Diangana 7

One positive to come from this season is the rejuvenation of this man. Getting back to his best, deserved a goal with a couple o decent first half efforts and should have had a second half spot kick.

Karlan Grant 3

Completely non existent in the first half, offered nothing. Had one big opportunity in the game when slipped in by Livermore but fired straight at the keeper when he had to score. Apart from this, he was pedestrian for his display. Struggled to see why he was re-introduced to the line-up.

Subs

58 Jake Livermore for Yokuslu 6

Livermore, for all his critics, has been okay recently. Came on, slipped in Grant with a lovely pass and didn't really do a lot wrong.

58 - Tom Rogic for Molumby 5

He has talent and quality, you can see that, but had one really chance after being slipped in but couldn't get a clean shot off.

72 - Brandon Thomas-Asante for Grant 5

As he does, showed energy and closed down, worked hard but didn't produce a lot.

74 - Matt Phillips for Swift 4