What channel is West Brom vs Birmingham City? Kick-off time, TV details and team news

Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Burnley at The Hawthorns

After almost a fortnight out of action West Brom are back tonight when they welcome Birmingham City to The Hawthorns.

It has been a long 12 days since debut hero Brandon Thomas-Asante lifted the ball into the Smethwick Road net eight minutes into stoppage time on a memorable Friday night against Burnley.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all football fixtures across the country were postponed over the weekend, including the Baggies' trip to Coventry City.

Currently sitting in 18th place, Steve Bruce's side have been somewhat draw specialists this season, with six of their eight league games ending all-square.

However, the performances have certainly been positive, with the one major problem being scoring goals.

A win against the Blues could see the Baggies shoot up to around mid-table depending on results elsewhere.

Bruce will be facing his former side, where he both played and managed for almost 10 years in total.

The Blues currently sit in one of the three relegation places with eight points, but have actually won one more match than the Baggies this season (two), but it looks like a relegation-battle will once again be on the cards after their stuttering, inconsistent start to the season.

West Brom were 1-0 winners in this fixture last year, and in fact, they haven't lost at home to the Blues since August 2005.

As at all EFL matches, a minute’s silence will be held beforehand, with black armbands to be worn by both teams, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played ahead of kick-off

What time is West Brom vs Birmingham City?

West Brom vs Birmingham City kicks off at 8pm.

How to watch West Brom vs Birmingham City

The match will be shown live on the Sky Sports Arena channel.

For those without Sky Sports, live updates will be provided - as usual - on the Express & Star website.

Team news

New signings Tom Rogic and Martin Kelly will not feature, but Erik Pieters has been included in the matchday squad.

Semi Ajayi, Kean Bryan and Daryl remain out with injury.

Birmingham City players Harlee Dean, George Friend, Gary Gardner, Nico Gordon and Przemyslaw Placheta will all be missing through injury.

Next fixture