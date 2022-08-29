Steve Bruce: West Brom duo coming good

Jed Wallace with Okay Yokuslu (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Wallace struck a double at Huddersfield on Saturday to inspire the visitors to a point after they found themselves 2-0 down following a poor half an hour.

Swift was involved in the first, created by the third in Albion’s creative trio Grady Diangana and flicked up for Wallace’s crucial equaliser after the break.

Bruce said of Wallace’s impact: “He’s a great pro, a great lad.

“We knew he’d be a huge signing for us in terms of assists and goals.

“Him and Swifty now have both got a couple each, and a couple of assists.

“I think already we can see how valuable they are to us. Good for them, they’ve got to keep doing it.”

He added: “It’s not rocket science with the two of them – and Diangana, there’s a bit of life in him now we’re starting to see him now, he looks a different player to where he was six months ago.

“He’s got to stay there but he’s reminding us all of his ability.”

The boss made a beeline for Wallace and Swift, signed from Millwall and Reading respectively, this summer. He saw them as the best free agents in the Championship.

Albion were denied a late shot at three points when referee Andy Davies and his team missed a stonewall penalty for a foul on striker Karlan Grant, a call that perplexed Bruce and saw him cautioned for his appeals.

Wallace said of the incident: “It’s frustrating, I’m not going to stand here and make too many excuses, I think we could’ve got something (more) from the game.