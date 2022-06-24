Club Brugge turn down chance to sign released West Brom striker Andy Carroll

West Bromwich Albion's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Friday April 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications...

The 33-year-old, signed in January by Valerien Ismael following an injury to Daryl Dike, was released by Steve Bruce at the end of the season and did not play for Albion during the final games of the campaign.

It was reported earlier this week that the Belgian side had offered him a route back into the game - as he went on trial with the club.

According to reports in Belgian he has been undergoing physical tests ahead of a possible move - with Carroll having suffered a catalogue of injuries throughout his career.

However, according to Belgian website HN his trial period has now been cancelled following the completion of the tests and the club are making a move for Stoke City striker Benik Afobe.

It comes as a blow to Carroll, who signed for Albion for Reading after impressing for the Royals in the first half of the season.

After his short term contract came to an end Albion snapped up Carroll until the end of the season and he went on to play 15 times for the club, scoring 15 goals, including a memorable last minute equaliser against Huddersfield Town.