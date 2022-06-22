Baggies Broadcast meets Nigel Quashie

The pair chatted with the ex Scottish international about his time at Albion, previous links, his tough introduction to the game and other parts of his career.

Nigel also spoke about the current Albion side, last season, the work he does now with his academy in the West Midlands - while also revealing a heart warming story about his first meeting with ex Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)