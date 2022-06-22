Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast meets Nigel Quashie

By Jonny Drury

In the latest episode on the Baggies Broadcast Summer Series - Joe and Jonny sat down with former Albion midfielder Nigel Quashie.

The pair chatted with the ex Scottish international about his time at Albion, previous links, his tough introduction to the game and other parts of his career.

Nigel also spoke about the current Albion side, last season, the work he does now with his academy in the West Midlands - while also revealing a heart warming story about his first meeting with ex Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

