West Brom give Alex Palmer new long-term contract

Alex Palmer

Having announced a fresh two-year deal for David Button this morning, the Baggies have now confirmed Palmer will also be sticking around.

The 25-year-old has made one senior appearance for Albion and had several loan spells away – the most recent being a short stay with Luton Town earlier this year on an emergency loan deal.

He and Button are expected to battle it out for the No.1 shirt next season, with Sam Johnstone set to leave on a free.

"I’m really excited to have committed my future to the club," said Palmer.

“I’m pushing to be No.1 because I’ve been at this club for a while and it's my club. I’ve come through the ranks and I want to be that first goalkeeper to break into the team, and I definitely feel I’ve got the ability to do that."