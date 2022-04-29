West Brom's Daryl Dike to miss USA internationals

Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images) WALSALL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion returns to training after injury at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on February 17, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Dike joined Albion from Orlando City in January for £7 million.

But the American striker suffered a hamstring injury on his full debut against Peterborough and has not featured since.

Although he is now close to full fitness, Bruce has said he will not feature again for Albion this season – with the boss unwilling to risk with the forward with Albion’s season effectively over.

USA, though, have four fixtures in June – and Bruce confirmed that Dike will not feature for his country after he held talks with Berhalter.

“Daryl will not be involved in upcoming internationals,” said Bruce.

“I spoke to Gregg Berhalter this week. I had him as a player (at Crystal Palace).

“They have been very very sensible, and they understand the situation.

“It’s good for Daryl too, so it’s good to clear that up.

“He can concentrate on what we have put in place to make sure he has a really good summer before he comes back for pre-season.

“There’s another international break in September, that’s what he is focusing on.”

The Stars & Stripes will play Morocco in a friendly in Cincinnati on June 1.

A second friendly against Uruguay will take place on June 5.

They will then play a Concacaf Nations League double-header against Granada on June 10 and El Salvador on June 14.

