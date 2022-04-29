Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom's Daryl Dike to miss USA internationals

West Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Steve Bruce has confirmed Daryl Dike will not play for the USA in their upcoming internationals after he held talks with manager Gregg Berhalter.

Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)
Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)
WALSALL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion returns to training after injury at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on February 17, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)
WALSALL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion returns to training after injury at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on February 17, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Dike joined Albion from Orlando City in January for £7 million.

But the American striker suffered a hamstring injury on his full debut against Peterborough and has not featured since.

Although he is now close to full fitness, Bruce has said he will not feature again for Albion this season – with the boss unwilling to risk with the forward with Albion’s season effectively over.

USA, though, have four fixtures in June – and Bruce confirmed that Dike will not feature for his country after he held talks with Berhalter.

“Daryl will not be involved in upcoming internationals,” said Bruce.

“I spoke to Gregg Berhalter this week. I had him as a player (at Crystal Palace).

“They have been very very sensible, and they understand the situation.

“It’s good for Daryl too, so it’s good to clear that up.

“He can concentrate on what we have put in place to make sure he has a really good summer before he comes back for pre-season.

“There’s another international break in September, that’s what he is focusing on.”

The Stars & Stripes will play Morocco in a friendly in Cincinnati on June 1.

A second friendly against Uruguay will take place on June 5.

They will then play a Concacaf Nations League double-header against Granada on June 10 and El Salvador on June 14.

Asked if Dike has any chance of featuring in Albion’s final two games of the season.

“No – we have waited this long we have got to make sure he is right,” Bruce added.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News