West Brom boss Steve Bruce nominated for manager of the month after unbeaten March

The Baggies re-discovered some of their early season form last month - starting off with a 2-1 win over Bruce's former side Hull City.
They then produced a late fightback to draw with Huddersfield - before beating leaders Fulham in a superb display at The Hawthorns.
A draw at Bristol City then followed to end the month - and earn Bruce a manager of the month nomination.
He is up against Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper, Blackpool’s Neil Critchley and Cardiff City’s Steve Morrison - with a winner being announced on Friday.