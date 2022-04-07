West Brom boss Steve Bruce nominated for manager of the month after unbeaten March

Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on April 3, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies re-discovered some of their early season form last month - starting off with a 2-1 win over Bruce's former side Hull City.

They then produced a late fightback to draw with Huddersfield - before beating leaders Fulham in a superb display at The Hawthorns.

A draw at Bristol City then followed to end the month - and earn Bruce a manager of the month nomination.