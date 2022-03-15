West Brom 1-0 Fulham - Report

Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 with Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion and Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at The Hawthorns on March 15, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The two teams, who were both relegated from the Premier League last season, entered the game having undergone very different experiences since returning to the second tier.

Fulham arrived at The Hawthorns sitting top of the table and having scored a staggering 90 goals.

Albion, meanwhile, were languishing in 14th spot with their promotion hopes appearing to have gone up in smoke following a dreadful run of form from December through to February.

In front of a passionate home crowed, however, the Baggies turned the form book on it's head.

Steve Bruce's side dominated the first-half and created a series of glorious chances to open the scoring.

Neco Williams of Fulham and Marek Rodak of Fulham combine to block the shot from Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at The Hawthorns on March 15, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And while they had to remain patient, they finally got the goal their performance deserved when Callum Robinson netted shortly past the hour mark.

From that point, they had to dig deep to keep Fulham at bay. But they did it brilliantly - with this Albion's best performance for months.

REPORT

In his pre-match press conference, Bruce said he had seen small signs of progress in Albion's previous two outings against Hull and Huddersfield.

So it was no surprise to see the boss name the same starting XI for the third game in a row.

Sticking with a 3-5-2 formation, skipper Jake Livermore was joined by Alex Mowatt and Taylor Gardner-Hickman in midfield.

Darnell Furlong continued at right wing-back with Conor Townsend on the left.

Up front, Karlan Grant was partnered by Callum Robinson.

Fulham lined up in the up in the 4-2-3-1 system favoured by boss Marco Silva this season.

It saw Liverpool target Fabio Carvalho operate in the number 10 role with Harry Wilson on the right flank and Bobby Decordova-Reid on the left.

Aleksander Mitrovic, who headed to The Hawthorns having already netted 38 goals this season, led the line.

Despite their contrasting positions in the table, it was Albion who flew out the blocks with the Baggies moving the ball with a confidence not seen at The Hawthorns for months.

And that positivity led to them creating two decent chances in the first 20 minutes.

Alex Mowatt of West Bromwich Albion and Harrison Reed of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at The Hawthorns on March 15, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

First, a clever Robinson pass slipped Grant on goal. From a tight angle, he then drilled a strike into the side netting.

Grant then turned provider when he delivered a wonderfully inviting cross that Kyle Bartley was inches away with connecting at the back post.

While the opening 20 minutes had been impressive, Albion pressed the accelerator with even more aggression as the clock ticked past the half-hour mark.

And it led to them creating a succession of glorious chances.

After Grant had seen a fierce volley from 20-yards beaten away Marek Rodak, the ball broke for Mowatt in the box whose foot was clearly kicked by Harrison Reed.

It was a clear penalty. But referee Kevin Friend missed it and waved play on when he should have pointed to the spot.

Nevertheless, Albion continued to press with a brilliant Robinson pass sending Grant charging towards to goal.

Collecting the ball around 35-yards out, the forward still had a lot to do.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at The Hawthorns on March 15, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But he expertly held off a challenge from Tim Ream to enter the box before then seeing a powerful low drive blocked by the legs of Rodak.

With their team putting in their best performance for months, The Hawthorns was rocking.

And Bruce's men went close again when Robinson turned Tosin Adarabioyo inside out before seeing a shot beaten away by the keeper.

It had now reached the stage where you felt Fulham's goal was leading a charmed life.

And that proved to be the case just before half-time when Townsend sent in a low cross which Reed smashed against his own post.

That touch of fortune ensured Fulham got to the break with the score still level.

Albion's players though received a standing ovation from the home crowd as they made their way off, with Bruce's men having produced a superb 45 minute display even though they hadn't scored.

Fulham improved after the re-start with Silva's men showing their quality to consistently get into dangerous areas.

But just past the hour mark, Albion got the goal their performance had deserved.

After collecting a sloppy pass, Grant played an exquisite through-ball to get Robinson in.

And he kept his composure to slide the ball past Rodak and into the corner of the net.

Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at The Hawthorns on March 15, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

With 15 minutes to play, Fulham were moving the ball crisply but without creating clear-cut opportunities.

But they then fashioned a glorious opening which saw Carvalho send in a low cross which Mitrovic, eight yards out, blasted over.

Then just moments later the visitors went even closer when Ivan Cavalerio sent in a dangerous cross which Nathaniel Chalobah poked wide.

From that point, Albion had to be disciplined and dig deep. But they did it brilliantly - with Bruce's men thoroughly deserving of all three points.

Teams

Albion (3-5-2): Johnstone, Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke, Furlong, Livermore, Mowatt (Molumby 87), Gardner-Hickman, Townsend, Robinson (Carroll 77), Grant (Diangana 84).

Subs not used: Button, O'Shea, Kipre, Reach.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Rodak, Williams (Muniz 81), Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed (Cairney 72), Cairney, Wilson, Carvalho, Decordova-Reid (Cavaleiro 72), Mitrovic.