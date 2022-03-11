Notification Settings

West Brom 2-2 Huddersfield: Joe Masi and Jonny Drury analysis - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

West Brom correspondent Joe Masi and Jonny Drury analyse the Baggies late comeback as they salvaged a point against automatic promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town

Albion knew that they needed to take something from the game to cling on to any slender play off hopes.

But they fell behind on 24 minutes when Danny Ward charged down a Sam Johnstone clearance - before Ward pounced on a parried save from the Baggies stopper in the second half to make it two.

Albion looked buried but Karlan Grant slammed home a spot kick in the 84th minute when Alex Mowatt was upended in the box.

Then less than a minute later Semi Ajayi's cross was met by Andy Carroll and he headed home for his first Baggies goal.

And it almost got even better as Grant crashed an effort off the bar in the dying stages of the game.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

