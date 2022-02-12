Ally Robertson: I’m backing Bruce but I do fear for West Brom's creativity

Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion applauds the West Bromwich Albion Fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on February 9, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But we’ve got a huge game against Blackburn on Monday – Steve Bruce’s first match in charge at The Hawthorns.

And I’m hoping it’s going to be the day where we get our season back on track and reignite our promotion hopes.

To do that we simply have to get better in the final third.

I think there were a lot of positives from the game at Sheffield United.

We looked organised. And it was clear Bruce had told the players to be more open-minded and braver on the ball.

It’s just a shame Jake Livermore got that red card because we never really stood a chance after that.

Now, though, with the crowd behind them, Albion have got to start playing forward more.

Under Valerien Ismael, the players were told to play a certain way.

They struggled going forward – and it looks as though the confidence of the forward players has taken a hit.

Bruce will get his arm around them – he is well known for his man-management skills.

But I think the fans will also get behind them on Monday because they’ll see a side that is trying to attack and do the right things.

At Sheffield United, Andy Carroll was a touch isolated at times – even when we had 11 men.

We need to get more bodies around him in my opinion.

But Bruce will know that. He will have spotted straight away he needs more support. My only concern heading into these final 16 games is that we haven’t got enough ball players.

I do worry about our creative options.

Part of me can’t help but wish we still had Matheus Pereira.

Imagine him in this division playing under someone like Bruce – he would thrive.

Our lack of creativity in the middle of the park meant it came as a surprise to me when Robert Snodgrass was released last month. He was out of favour under Ismael but his departure came at a time when his job looked to be under serious threat.

And Snodgrass has previously worked well with Bruce.

I’m still of the belief Snodgrass could have offered us something.

But there is no point in looking back. Now it’s all about Bruce working with the players he has got and finding a system that gets the best out of them.

I’m sure he will do that. And with the fans behind them, these players are good enough to go on a run and get themselves back up the table.

I’ve got to be honest, our recent run makes me think the top two is now beyond us.

Fulham look like certainties to go up.

And I think we’ve probably given ourselves too much to do if we want to join them automatically.

But I’ve got absolutely no doubt Bruce can lift the mood and get us on a run where we win three or four games in a row.

And a fair few of the teams above us still have to come to The Hawthorns this season. It’s all still to play for.