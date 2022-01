Michael Agboola of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Jamie Soule of West Bromwich Albion at Molineux on November 5, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies youth product has been sent out on brief loans before with Barrow and Lincoln City in the past.

However he spent last season back at The Hawthorns.