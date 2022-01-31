West Brom vows to punish after flares thrown and seats ripped out at Millwall defeat

The game had to be stopped three times due to the disruption

Play had to be stopped on three occasions when flares were thrown from the away end, following chants aimed towards under-pressure boss Valerian Ismael.

A club spokesperson said: "We are aware of the wholly unacceptable behaviour of a number of supporters during our defeat at Millwall on Saturday.

"We will work with Millwall and the relevant authorities to identify the individuals responsible, and they will receive an appropriate punishment from the club, in addition to any action taken by police.

"The club takes the safety of all fans incredibly seriously and will work tirelessly to ensure anyone who endangered others with their behaviour is unable to do so again in the future."

Jeff Stelling, Gillette Soccer Saturday presenter on Sky Sports said: "If you can't tolerate your side losing, you're not a football fan don't go to games, you're idiots."