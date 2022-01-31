Notification Settings

West Brom vows to punish after flares thrown and seats ripped out at Millwall defeat

By Nathan Rowe

West Bromwich Albion have condemned the behaviour of fans during their 2-0 defeat to Millwall on Saturday.

The game had to be stopped three times due to the disruption

Flares were thrown onto the pitch and seats were reportedly ripped out by a section of West Brom fans are emotions spilled over.

Play had to be stopped on three occasions when flares were thrown from the away end, following chants aimed towards under-pressure boss Valerian Ismael.

A club spokesperson said: "We are aware of the wholly unacceptable behaviour of a number of supporters during our defeat at Millwall on Saturday.

"We will work with Millwall and the relevant authorities to identify the individuals responsible, and they will receive an appropriate punishment from the club, in addition to any action taken by police.

"The club takes the safety of all fans incredibly seriously and will work tirelessly to ensure anyone who endangered others with their behaviour is unable to do so again in the future."

Jeff Stelling, Gillette Soccer Saturday presenter on Sky Sports said: "If you can't tolerate your side losing, you're not a football fan don't go to games, you're idiots."

The away gates were kept closed with a heavy police presence guarding both sides of the stand after the full-time whistle.









