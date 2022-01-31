Notification Settings

Robert Snodgrass leaves West Brom by mutual consent

By Jonny Drury

Robert Snodgrass has left West Brom by mutual consent on transfer deadline day.

Robert Snodgrass of West Bromwich Albion applauds the West Bromwich Albion Fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on November 6, 2021 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The former Scottish international arrived at the club a year ago to aid the Baggies survival bid under Sam Allardyce - but he couldn't prevent them slipping into the Championship.

He remained at the club under Valerian Ismael - and broke into the starting line-up midway through the campaign.

However, he suffered an injury and fell out of favour - and as not featured in the matchday squad for a number of months.

And now, shortly before the deadline, the club announced the midfielder had left The Hawthorns by mutual consent.

A statement read: "Albion have tonight parted ways with midfielder Robert Snodgrass by mutual consent.

"The former Scotland international made 15 appearances for the Baggies after arriving at The Hawthorns in January 2021.

"The club thanks Robert for his efforts and wishes him well in his future career."

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
West Brom transfer news
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

