"It is a dreadful situation" Joe Masi and Jonny Drury analyse West Brom's defeat at Millwall - WATCH

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury

The pressure cranked up on under fire boss Valerian Ismael as two second half goals condemned Albion to a second defeat in four days.

After a bright opening 20 minutes where new boy Andy Carroll went close - Millwall came back into the game.

Mason Bennett opened the scoring with a scruffy goal after the break before former Wolves man Benik Afobe ran clear to slot past David Button.