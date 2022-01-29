Notification Settings

"It is a dreadful situation" Joe Masi and Jonny Drury analyse West Brom's defeat at Millwall - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury reflect on another disappointing afternoon on the road for West Brom.

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury
Joe Masi and Jonny Drury

The pressure cranked up on under fire boss Valerian Ismael as two second half goals condemned Albion to a second defeat in four days.

After a bright opening 20 minutes where new boy Andy Carroll went close - Millwall came back into the game.

Mason Bennett opened the scoring with a scruffy goal after the break before former Wolves man Benik Afobe ran clear to slot past David Button.

And the situation worsened for Albion - with anti Ismael chants followed by flares being thrown onto the pitch and seats being ripped out in the away end.

