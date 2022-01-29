"It is a dreadful situation" Joe Masi and Jonny Drury analyse West Brom's defeat at Millwall - WATCH

The pressure cranked up on under fire boss Valerian Ismael as two second half goals condemned Albion to a second defeat in four days.
After a bright opening 20 minutes where new boy Andy Carroll went close - Millwall came back into the game.
Mason Bennett opened the scoring with a scruffy goal after the break before former Wolves man Benik Afobe ran clear to slot past David Button.
And the situation worsened for Albion - with anti Ismael chants followed by flares being thrown onto the pitch and seats being ripped out in the away end.