Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ex West Brom man Dan Ashworth linked with Newcastle United

By Russell YoullWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Former Albion technical director Dan Ashworth could be the man tasked with saving Newcastle’s season and leading the north east club into a glittering new era.

Dan Ashworth
Dan Ashworth

It is reported that Ashworth, who is currently technical director at Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, is being lined up to take over as director of football at St James’ Park.

The 50-year-old has earned a reputation as one of the top operators in England during his roles at The Hawthorns, The FA and Brighton.

Ashworth could be the man to spearhead Newcastle’s £305million Saudi-led takeover after it emerged he is one of the candidates the Magpies are keen to speak to.

Newcastle are set for a critical January in the club’s desperate bid to climb clear of the top flight relegation places. They are currently second-bottom after just one win all season.

Ashworth initially joined Albion in 2004, where he would take over from Aidy Boothroyd as academy boss, but was promoted to sporting and technical director in December 2007. At Albion he had an eye on departments including the first team, recruitment, the academy and medical and sports science, but Ashworth was a shock candidate challenged with changing the future of England’s national team in 2012, when he was appointed technical director at St George’s Park.

Ashworth remained in that role, where he made a huge impact in progressing both England’s senior and junior set-ups, for almost six years until he returned to club football with the Seagulls in 2018.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News