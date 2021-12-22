Ex West Brom man Dan Ashworth linked with Newcastle United

Dan Ashworth

It is reported that Ashworth, who is currently technical director at Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, is being lined up to take over as director of football at St James’ Park.

The 50-year-old has earned a reputation as one of the top operators in England during his roles at The Hawthorns, The FA and Brighton.

Ashworth could be the man to spearhead Newcastle’s £305million Saudi-led takeover after it emerged he is one of the candidates the Magpies are keen to speak to.

Newcastle are set for a critical January in the club’s desperate bid to climb clear of the top flight relegation places. They are currently second-bottom after just one win all season.

Ashworth initially joined Albion in 2004, where he would take over from Aidy Boothroyd as academy boss, but was promoted to sporting and technical director in December 2007. At Albion he had an eye on departments including the first team, recruitment, the academy and medical and sports science, but Ashworth was a shock candidate challenged with changing the future of England’s national team in 2012, when he was appointed technical director at St George’s Park.