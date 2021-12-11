Notification Settings

'It should've been more!' West Brom fans react to win over Reading - VIDEO

By Luke HatfieldWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

West Brom fans spoke with Luke Hatfield following their side's 1-0 win over Reading.

Albion fans spoke with Luke Hatfield.

Callum Robinson's strike was enough for Albion to claim all three points against the Royals, who failed to seriously test the Baggies' back line throughout the game.

Watch fans have their say on the game here:

