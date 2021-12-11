'It should've been more!' West Brom fans react to win over Reading - VIDEO

Callum Robinson's strike was enough for Albion to claim all three points against the Royals, who failed to seriously test the Baggies' back line throughout the game.
Watch fans have their say on the game here:
West Brom fans spoke with Luke Hatfield following their side's 1-0 win over Reading.
