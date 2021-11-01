Conor Townsend: Vital decisions went against West Brom in defeat

Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

Kyle Bartley was penalised for a tackle on Alexander Mitrovic in the box 20 minutes into the top-three clash at Craven Cottage.

But replays showed that Bartley took all of the ball – with the Baggies squad incensed that Sailsbury pointed to the spot.

And in the second half he sent off Darnell Furlong for his tackle on Harry Wilson – with questions again raised over the decision.

Manager Valerian Ismael wouldn’t be drawn on his opinions on Sailsbury’s display – but the full-back was frank in his assessment of the referee’s performance.

He said: “Crucial decisions went against us. We didn’t feel we played very well, but it went against us, especially the penalty and it changed things.

“For me the referee reacts too quickly, he doesn’t give himself time to think about it, it was obvious where the ball went.

“Then it was an individual error from Snods (Robert Snodgrass), it’s nothing against Snods, I’ve made one this year, Darny (Darnell Furlong) had one at Swansea, and we need to cut them out.

“We had chances, and we are disappointed as we had chances in the game but we have to get over it quickly.

“I’ve not seen Darnell’s red card back so I can’t comment, but we were well in the game at that point, and we spoke about a reaction at half-time and we gave one.

“If we take a chance and make it 2-1 it completely changes things, but the red card put us down to 10 men and then their third goal game.

“A few things didn’t go our way, but we weren’t good enough as a team and we have to put that right on Wednesday.”

Albion host Hull and Middlesborough in a big week ahead of the international period, and any more dropped points could see Albion fall further behind the top sides in the division.

The left-back insists that isn’t even a consideration and focus now turns to Hull and Wednesday evening.

And he believes – despite the recent rocky away form – the belief is there that they can win any game in this division.

He added: “We need to dust ourselves off now, it is good that we have got a game on Wednesday where we can try and put things right straight away.

“We want to win every game, we have a team that can win every game we go into in this league.

“That didn’t happen here but we move on quickly, and it is a blessing in the Championship that we have so many games and we can write it off.