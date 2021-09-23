Josh Griffiths: Loans key to my West Brom ambition

Josh Griffiths of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

The 20-year-old enjoyed a successful stint in League Two with Cheltenham last year.

Now the shot-stopper is in League One with Lincoln. And he believes the move is helping him get better week-by- week and realise his potential.

“I think I’ve got a lot better as the season’s gone on and I just want to keep playing now and keep pushing on,” he said.

“It’s an honour to be given the number one spot again after having it last season at Cheltenham too.

“They’ve placed huge faith in me which I appreciate.

“Last year I repaid that, and it is my plan to do the same again.

“It’s been a big step up at Lincoln from League Two last season. But it’s allowed me to test myself against some big teams.

“I’ve been at Albion since I was 10, so I’d love to come all the way through and hopefully be West Brom’s number one some day.

“But I’ve got to work towards that every day and set small goals for myself game-by-game.

“Hopefully, going forward, that will help me achieve my aims.”

Griffiths’ performances for Cheltenham last season – where he kept 21 clean sheets in 44 games – saw him earn a call-up into the England under-21 squad.

The keeper was part of the young Three Lions squad that contested the European Under-21 Championship. Having previously represented his country at under-18 level, Griffiths is yet to make his under-21 bow.

But that’s something he’s aiming to do in the not-too-distant future.

“It’s always a huge honour to represent England, but another goal I have is to get my first cap with the under-21s,” Griffiths continued.

“Every goalkeeper’s dream is to play for the seniors as Sam Johnstone has done, and I look up to him and the other keepers at West Brom. I want to try and follow in their footsteps.”

England keeper Johnstone has had to become a sweeper-keeper at Albion this season due to the high line boss Valerien Ismael likes to play. And Griffiths is aware he needs to improve his distribution if he’s to become Baggies number one.

“I want to keep making big saves but also focus on making sure my distribution is bang on,” he added.