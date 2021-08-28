Valerien Ismael: Hungry West Brom eager to push on at Peterborough

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion (AMA)

The Baggies are in Championship action at London Road (8pm) on the back of turning to youth against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

And while they lost 6-0 to the Gunners in midweek, Ismael has no regrets as it allowed key players to rest and recover – while the young crop gained valuable experience and the boss learnt a lot.

“Exactly. That was our purpose as well,” he said.

“The first team has been on the training pitch all week, working with intensity and focus – everything under control.

“It’s a great feeling to see the freshness is back from the game against Blackburn.

“The focus is clear, Peterborough, and the guys are very hungry.

“We want to start strongly, with the right mentality. The freshness is back so my expectation is that we can keep up the intensity for the 90 minutes.

“We have high standards and high expectation in our squad.

“The guys have shown a massive desire to stay that way.”

Albion are expected to have Jordan Hugill involved after signing the striker on loan in midweek.

Rayhaan Tulloch will not be involved after picking up an injury during the warm-up against Arsenal. Callum Robinson is isolating as well after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, the majority are ready for Peterborough and further explaining the Arsenal decision, Ismael said: “The scoreline doesn’t change anything in terms of our decision.

“After the game, I was really delighted as it gave me a clear picture. It gave me a clear overview.

“We got clarity over our squad and the mentality.

“That game was important for everyone and more positive than the result.

“We don’t have only Quevin (Castro). Taylor (Gardner-Hickman) played very well, as did Ethan (Ingram) and Tom (Fellows) surprised us.

“We have young players who have shown some really good qualities.

“The only question is that the level will get better and better, can the young players close the gap?

“Can they help us to continue to be successful?

“We’ll answer that over the next few days with the transfer market and after that.”

Among the older heads to feature against Arsenal was Robert Snodgrass and Ismael added: “For sure, he’ll be part of the process now.