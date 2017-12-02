Advertising
West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 0: Matt Wilson and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH
Matt Wilson spoke to Nathan Judah following the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at the Hawthorns.
There were flashes of promise from the new man's first game in charge, more adventure going forward, and more purpose in attack.
Although Palace had their chances, and Wilfried Zaha looked dangerous, Albion were on top for large parts of their third successive draw in the league.
It was a performance that suggests once he has more time on the training pitch, and more of his creative players available, he will be able to get a tune out of this team.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment