West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 0: Matt Wilson and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | West Bromwich Albion | Published:

Matt Wilson spoke to Nathan Judah following the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at the Hawthorns.

There were flashes of promise from the new man's first game in charge, more adventure going forward, and more purpose in attack.

Although Palace had their chances, and Wilfried Zaha looked dangerous, Albion were on top for large parts of their third successive draw in the league.

It was a performance that suggests once he has more time on the training pitch, and more of his creative players available, he will be able to get a tune out of this team.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah
@njudah_star

Digital Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

