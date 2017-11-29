West Brom announce Alan Pardew as head coach

The Baggies turned to the former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager nine days after sacking Tony Pulis.

He has signed a two-and-a-half year contract, and takes over from interim head coach Gary Megson, who has left the club.

John Carver, who was Pardew's assistant at Newcastle, has arrived with the 56-year-old as a member of his backroom staff.

Pardew said: “I’m thrilled with the opportunity Albion have provided and looking forward to getting to work with what I consider to be a talented group of players.

“The immediate challenge will be to get the results we need to pull ourselves up the table. But I’m aware that while I’m joining one of the great, traditional clubs of English football, it is one determined to go forward in the Premier League.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to play a part in that ambition.”

Albion’s board reached a unanimous decision to appoint the 56-year-old, who knows technical director Nick Hammond from his time at Reading.

“Alan brings the experience of more than 300 Premier League games and the kind of dynamic leadership from which our Club can benefit,” said chairman John Williams.

“We were impressed with what he had to say and what he has to offer and we are looking forward to an exciting new era under his charge.”

More to follow.