West Brom expecting biggest gate of the season for Newcastle game

The Baggies have already sold around 25,500 tickets for the game against Newcastle, eclipsing the 25,011 that turned out for the opening day victory against Bournemouth.

The club are also expecting a few hundred walk-ups near kick-off to push the attendance nearer 26,000.

Tonight is the first game at The Hawthorns since head coach Tony Pulis was sacked and gates dwindled during his time in charge.

Interim boss Gary Megson takes charge of the team, and is expected to receive a warm reception from the Baggies fans after guiding the club to two promotions near the start of the century.

Albion are believed to be on the verge of unveiling Alan Pardew as their new head coach, but it's understood the club's new manager will not be at the game.

In a corresponding midweek fixture against Swansea City around this time last year, the attendance was 21,467, one of the club's lowest in the Premier League.