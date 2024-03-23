Walsall teen hoping to star on international stage

Bennett was included in his nation’s 24-man squad for a doubleheader against San Marino over the international break.

The 17-year-old was an unused substitute as the Sugar Boyz came from behind to beat the European minnows 3-1 on Wednesday evening, but he will be hopeful of making his debut when the two teams go head-to-head again tomorrow.

And Williams is optimistic the teenager can make a strong impression to boost his chances of starring in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Bahamas in June.

“It’s all down to Cayden. He does all the work, turns up every day, trains properly, plays well in games and performs well,” Williams acknowledges.

“People might look and say, ‘it’s only St Kitts and Nevis’, but if you’re a 17-year-old then any senior international call-up is a real feather in your cap.

“It’s thoroughly deserved. I just hope he gets on the pitch across the two games at some point because I don’t know the last time an academy player from Walsall had a senior call-up.

“Hopefully if he performs and does well then there’s a chance to play in their World Cup qualifiers in June. If he gets picked for that then that’s a serious feather in your cap.”

Bennett started his footballing journey at Villa, who he played for from under-10 level until his eventual release at the age of 16. A centre-back by trade, Bennett has also excelled at right-back and holding midfield for the under-18s.

He has transformed into a multifunctional player at Walsall, but Bennett is not alone on that front with Charlie Wragg and Jaiy Leydon both equally adept in multiple positions.

That is borne out of a new approach, which Williams hopes will ease the transition of his players into the first team in the future.

In essence, the academy are attempting to mirror the versatility showcased in the first team by the likes of Taylor Allen, Tom Knowles and Oisin McEntee.

And in turn, that will increase their usefulness to Mat Sadler and enhance their chances of featuring for the first team.

“He came out of Villa as a centre-back. He played some games at centre-back for us but I am not sure I see him there long-term,” he explains.

“I think he might be a full-back or maybe as a holding midfield player. Over the past year, he’s played centre-back in a pair, centre-back in a three, right-back and as a holding midfielder.

“He can play in all of those positions. He’s aggressive, front-foot, technically tidy and has a positive attitude.

“Part of our job is to expose them to the challenges of playing them in positions they are not used to or most comfortable with and helping them with that because it increases their use to the first team manager.

“If they can fulfil one or two roles, three potentially, then they have greater value.

“Even when we’re recruiting players now, we look at if it’s a forward player, can they play out wide, as an attacking midfielder or as a centre-forward?

“Charlie Wragg is a good example. He can play as a nine or a 10 but could probably play out wide if we need him to. Jaiy Leydon is really an attacking midfielder or a winger but played as an eight for us on Saturday.

“And Cayden has really good attributes that will stand him in good stead for the future. For me, when we come to this point next year, he should certainly be in the conversation for potential professional contracts.”