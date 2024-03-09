Mat Sadler discloses Walsall priority amid contract speculation

Donervon Daniels, Liam Gordon, Jack Earing, Oisin McEntee and Isaac Hutchinson have all penned contracts until the end of next season over the past year. Brandon Comley also extended his stay until 2026 last month.

Jackson Smith, Owen Evans, Joe Foulkes and Joe Riley are out of contract in the summer, while Harry Williams, Taylor Allen, Tom Knowles, Aramide Oteh and Douglas James-Taylor have the option of a further year.