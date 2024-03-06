Walsall keeper reveals what is keeping him on his toes

Welshman Evans starred in each of Walsall's first 20 league games before a calf injury at Barrow in November forced him to the sidelines.

Smith played an instrumental role as the Saddlers collected five wins from their next six games.

Evans' three-game comeback culminated in a late red card in a 3-0 home defeat against Newport City and Walsall have since gone six without defeat with Smith back between the sticks (winning five, drawing one).

Smith said: "The competition is brilliant. For anyone to have competition in your position is great because it keeps you on your toes and makes sure that you keep driving towards whatever is next.

"I came out of the team but like I said, I focus on my processes and make sure I do what's right all the time. I always had in my head that I wanted to get back into the team because every footballer wants to play.

"Now I'm back in, I'll keep doing the right things and see where that takes me."