Harrogate v Walsall: Town are proving to be far from welcoming hosts

The Sulphurites famously suffered a 9-2 defeat at Mansfield Town last week but recovered with a goalless draw against Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road.

Walsall tightened the gap behind seventh-placed Harrogate to three points with a 3-0 win over Morecambe in midweek. The Saddlers can leapfrog them in table with maximum points.

Harrogate have been strong on their own patch in recent weeks. They won just twice at Wetherby Road in League Two between January and November last year, but have lost just once in eight games on home soil (four wins, three draws).

They will be looking to do the league double over Walsall for the first time by making it three home wins in a row.

Walsall have never beaten Harrogate away from home and lost 3-0 on their last visit in April 2023, which proved to be Michael Flynn’s last at the helm.

Veteran forward Jack Muldoon has hit red-hot form after a frustrating start to the campaign.

Muldoon opened his account for the season with the only goal at Doncaster on the opening day, but had to wait three months for his second due in most part to a prolonged absence.

He is now just one goal shy of hitting double figures for the third time in his last four seasons in the EFL, after scoring six in his last 10 league outings.

George Thomson, who scored the only goal in the reverse fixture at Bescot in November, is Harrogate’s leading scorer with 10 in all competitions.