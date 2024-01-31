Ex-Walsall forward Elijah Adebayo reacts to "unbelievable" Premier League hat-trick

Adebayo opened the scoring inside 20 seconds at Kenilworth Road, before netting twice more in the 42nd and 56th minute to complete his treble.

The 26-year-old, who scored 18 goals in 65 matches during an 18-month stint at Bescot, has scored six in his last seven league outings, and eight in total across his debut campaign in the English top-flight.

Since the start of December, Adebayo has also scored against Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

And the forward found it difficult to put his emotions into words after the final whistle.

"I can't (sum it up in words) if I am honest. It's a surreal feeling but I can't take all the credit," he told Luton's club website.

"The boys were fantastic today, even the subs were phenomenal. We were told to start sharp and boy did we.

"It was unreal feeling. To have the fans singing at the end, and singing when I came off was a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.

"I didn't know how to react at the time. It was a new feeling for me but scoring goals is one of the hardest things to do in football and I've just got to knuckle down and get ready to do it again."