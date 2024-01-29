Mat Sadler content with Walsall's January window business

Walsall have added four new recruits to the squad during the winter window, whilst defender Evan Weir will join on a free transfer from Drogheda United in the summer.

Jamie Jellis completed his switch from National League North leaders Tamworth on Thursday, and Emmanuel Adegboyega, Mo Faal and Josh Gordon all joined on loan earlier in the window.

When asked if Walsall expect anymore incomings, Sadler responded: "I wouldn't have said so. No incomings that I am chasing at the moment.

"I am very happy with the squad that we've got. We go into the second half of the season with loads of options and different horses for different courses.

"We're pleased with what we've done. We maybe wanted to freshen it up a little bit. We've done that and now we want to go and really attack the second half of the season."