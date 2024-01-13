Liam Gordon reveals key reason for penning new Walsall contract

The 24-year-old, who has scored once in 23 league appearances this term, extended his contract until the summer of 2025 earlier this week.

Gordon has experienced a rollercoaster journey since his arrival from Bolton in 2022. He missed the opening two months of his debut campaign due to a freak leg injury, which left him fearing for his career.

Fortunately, the Guyana international recovered to finish last season with 36 appearances, and hopes that his new deal will go some way to “repaying” supporters for sticking with him during that difficult period.

“My personal relationship with the fans is unbelievable. They supported me throughout my whole injury experience,” Gordon revealed.

“They could’ve easily not been bothered about me but they stuck with me and gave me the time that I needed because of how serious the injury was.

“I am glad that I can repay them in terms of my performances on the pitch and with signing a new deal as well. They played a massive part in my decision to sign it. I don’t want them to think it’s just to do with the gaffer and my team-mates because they played a massive role too.

“I am thankful to them and long may they continue to support us through the good and the bad times. It’s not always going to be plain-sailing through the rest of the season, but I hope that they keep coming in their numbers and help push us over the line.”

Donervon Daniels, Priestley Farquharson, Ryan Stirk, Oisin McEntee, Ronan Maher, Jack Earing, Isaac Hutchinson and Danny Johnson are also contracted to the club beyond the summer.

And Gordon believes the continuity building at Bescot under Mat Sadler was another major factor on deciding his future.

He added: “Me and Oisin had conversations for a long time about it. I was speaking to him about my situation and he was speaking to me as well, and we were just giving each other the best advice that we can.

“I love Oisin as a person as well as my teammate and I want him to do and play as high as possible whether I am here with him at Walsall or not. We were just having that honest conversation, and I had the same with Donervon as well.

“Having them and Jack (Earing) here for next season is a massive confidence boost because its always hard being in a team where it changes every season. Last season, it was a completely new team, and although this season there was a core group, we kind of changed the team. But as the plans are going, it doesn’t look like that is going to be the case next year. The gaffer is going to keep building on what we have and that’s huge for what we want to do, because if it doesn’t work out this year then it’ll be massive for next season.”