Walsall stopper thriving on the pressure

Smith has started the last four games since Owen Evans’ calf injury and has kept three clean sheets in the process.

Evans returned to the bench for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Tranmere Rovers, but Smith retained the No. 1 spot and produced yet another fine display.

The 22-year-old has seized his chance and is determined to build on his recent run in the side.

“It comes with the territory of being a goalkeeper. The minute you put that jersey on, there is a pressure on you,” Smith explained.

“But it’s something that I enjoy. It makes me happy and when I do get out there, I just want to make sure that I put a good impression across of myself and what I can do.

“The boys in front of me have really helped me do that. With such a tight-knit group, it’s been brilliant, and I’ve really loved it.”