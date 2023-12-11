George Bennett's Walsall analysis: Saddlers show some fight to turn the tide

The noise must have been deafening for Mat Sadler in recent weeks. They headed into the weekend having failed to score in four of their last five games, and without a win in six in League Two.

Ben Boycott and Leigh Pomlett issued a public address in the wake of Walsall’s concerning slide down the table with a clear message that immediate results must improve.

And the Walsall players showed that they are willing to fight for their manager, and each other, as they illustrated the type of grit and determination, which has been lacking over the past two months.

Oisin McEntee was the headline grabber, and rightly so, as his second-half brace completed the turnaround for Walsall.

Sadler’s decision to convert him into a midfielder has proved an inspired one, and his five goals and four assists in all competitions is further vindication.

He is also growing into an invaluable leader in the Walsall camp, and serves as an example to his team-mates with the way in which he covers every blade of grass.

But while his versatility and work ethic have never really been in question, the Irishman has added another dimension to his game with his late runs into the box.