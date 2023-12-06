Mat Sadler: Walsall need to play the pain game

The Saddlers have collected just one win in nine games in all competitions, and will require a replay at Bescot on Tuesday next week to determine who will face Southampton at St Mary's in the next round.

The final whistle was met by a chorus of boos from the away section, and despite acknowledging the level of discontent, Sadler insists he is focused on steering Walsall away from dangerous waters.

"I've been at this football club for a hell of a long time. I've seen not so good times, and I've been here during the good times, and I was also here when we were building as a football club," Sadler said.

"Sometimes you have to go through some pain to get to the other side of it. I am extremely focused on making sure that we give the supporters a team that they want to get behind.

"No one wants to see scenes like that at the end of the game. Fantastic from my group how together they were and how together they are because we know what we are building towards internally."

Walsall had a goal ruled out inside four minutes when Freddie Draper was adjudged to have fouled Alfreton goalkeeper George Willis, who inadvertently spilled the ball into his own net.

Sadler was frustrated by the decision but felt his side had plenty of chances to win the game despite that early setback.