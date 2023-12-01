FA Cup: Alfreton Town v Walsall - Match preview

The Saddlers take a much-needed break from league action when they travel to National League North outfit Alfreton Town in the FA Cup second round on Saturday lunchtime.

Sadler’s men have gone six league games without a win, while the 4-1 triumph over Sheppey United in the previous round is the only victory in their last eight in all competitions.

The pressure is building on the Walsall head coach, and he recognises the supporters’ frustrations, but is adamant they will come out the other side of this dark period.

“I don’t want to cling on to positives for clinging sake. I cling on to what I believe is true and I very much believe in this group, and this group believe in themselves,” Sadler declared.

“Clearly we haven’t got over the line in the ways we would’ve wanted so far. We want to come out the other side of it very quickly, and I expect us to.