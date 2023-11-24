Walsall v Forest Green: Former Saddler Troy Deeney set for Bescot return

After last season’s relegation from League One, the struggles are continuing in Gloucestershire, with just four wins from their first 17 games at Rovers sitting in 23rd spot.

Their form has taken something of an upturn, though, with just two defeats in nine games across all competitions, and two league wins in that time as well.

Manager David Horseman took the job in July 2023, taking over from former Everton man Duncan Ferguson after his unsuccessful first full-time venture into management.

Horseman himself is in his debut season as a first team manager and has been tasked with turning a largely new squad of players into a consistent League Two outfit.

Some 17 new players arrived at the club in the summer, including former Walsall striker Troy Deeney, who has a joint coaching role with the first team.

Other notable players include former Coventry City right-back Fankaty Dabo, who missed the penalty at Wembley that sent Luton Town to the Premier League in the Championship play-off final last season.

Striker Matty Taylor is an experienced goalscorer with more than 100 league goals to his name, while Callum Morton, Ryan Inniss, Nathan Holland and Darnell Johnson are all big names for the level.

They have changed to a 3-5-2 system in the last few games, during which they have conceded five goals and scored twice.

That could mean Horseman reverts to the four at the back system that Rovers started the season with Deeney being supported in attack by Salford loanee Morton.

The former Saddlers striker has four goals in 14 games and makes a first return to Bescot in more than a decade.