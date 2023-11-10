International call-ups bring pride to Walsall says Mat Sadler

The trio received international call-ups earlier this week, which has resulted in Walsall’s trip to the Keepmoat Stadium to face Doncaster Rovers on November 18 to be postponed.

Daniels received his first call-up for Montserrat in over two years and will be joined in the Emerald Boys’ squad by fellow teammate Comley. Gordon will also have the opportunity to secure Guyana’s qualification for the Concacaf Gold Cup for just the second time in their history over the upcoming international break.

And Sadler insists Walsall are really proud to have three representatives on the international stage.

“I am so proud of the three of them. I don’t know when a Walsall fixture was last called off for internationals, and it certainly wasn’t in my time when they’ve been in League Two,” Sadler said. “The three of them. When you hear the stories of the countries that they are playing for and the background to their family set-up as to why they are playing for them.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for them and I am so proud of what they are doing, and we should be proud as a football club because it’s been a long time since we’ve had three internationals in the group.

“They go with our best wishes and we’ll be watching. As a football club, we should celebrate that we’ve got those three at the club because they are incredible examples and role models for everyone here.”

Daniels is also excited at the prospect of representing his country with Comley.

“In the previous international window, I had the opportunity to go, but I decided to stay with the club because we wouldn’t have got the game postponed because Comley wasn’t fit,” Daniels revealed.

“I didn’t want to leave the team and I spoke to the gaffer at Montserrat to explain that to him and he understood.

Daniels added: “Now, I am excited for the experience, and me and Coms have been speaking about it for the last week.

“Just planning our trip, going away to play football together and going back to the motherland is going to be a good experience.”