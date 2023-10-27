Mansfield v Walsall preview: Stags still yet to suffer defeat this term

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough

The Stags are on a mission after losing out on the League Two play-offs on goal difference last season.

Nigel Clough’s men extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 18 matches with back-to-back 4-1 victories over Notts County and Harrogate Town respectively.

The victory at Meadow Lane felt like a big statement for a side who look likely to be challenging at the top end of the table come the end of the season.

Eight draws from the opening 12 games has been the reason why Mansfield don’t sit higher than fourth, although the last two wins has seen them hit a rich vein of form ahead of the weekend.

Mansfield boast the best defensive record in the division having conceded just 11 goals, while goalkeeper Christy Pym has registered the joint-most clean sheets in the fourth tier (six).

The Stags boast a wealth of experience with former Bristol City and Cardiff City defender Aden Flint and ex-Villa forward Jordan Bowery, who has impressed playing at right-back in recent weeks.

They also have Louis Reed pulling the strings in the heart of midfield, and two prolific centre-forwards in the shape of Lucas Akins and David Keilor-Dunn.

The pair have scored 15 goals combined with Keilor-Dunn scoring eight, and Akins extending his tally to seven with three goals in his last two outings.

Centre-back Baily Cargill will return from suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season at Notts County earlier this month.