Mat Sadler's message of support for ex-Walsall midfielder Craig Shakespeare

Craig Shakespeare Manager / Head Coach of Leicester City .

Shakespeare spent eight years at Walsall and scored 59 goals in 335 matches after joining the club as an apprentice.

Sadler said: "I want to send all my best wishes to Craig and his family. Craig is an inspiration, and a wonderful person first, and coach second.

"I am sure he is a fighter and he'll do everything he possibly can to fight through this."

The 59-year-old has been working as assistant manager at Leicester City, and the club confirmed in a statement on social media that the coach has been diagnosed with cancer and is receiving treatment.

The statement read: "Craig is very grateful for the kind well-wishes he has been receiving and for the privacy that he and his family have been shown during this challenging time."

Shakespeare spent three years at Albion - racking up 16 goals in 128 appearances, and also served as caretaker manager at the Hawthorns in 2006.