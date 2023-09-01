Walsall sign Harvey Griffiths on season-long loan from Wolves

Harvey Griffiths (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 19-year-old midfielder made his debut as a substitute in Wednesdays' Carabao Cup win for Wolves over Blackpool.

Griffiths bagged four goals in 19 appearances in Wolves' Premier League 2 campaign last season .

The teenager is 12 months into a three-year contract at Molineux having come through the academy system at Manchester City before moving to the Midlands.

"I’m really excited to join Walsall and I can’t wait to get going,” Griffiths said.

“I came to watch the game last week and I got a really good feeling about the club and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

“I can play as a deeper midfielder and as a box-to-box midfielder who likes to get on the ball and drive forward.

“I feel like I’m ready for the challenge and I can’t wait to get started.”

Head Coach Mat Sadler added: “Harvey is somebody I met a couple of weeks ago and similar to David, he’s been in and around the first team at his parent club so it’s taken a little bit more time to get done.

“He’s a driving influence from midfield, he likes to be on the ball but he likes to put himself about as well.

“He has a good physicality about him and he’s desperate to play first team football so he ticks a lot of boxes for us.

“With Brandon Comley being out injured, it’s an area that I wanted to be fully covered in.