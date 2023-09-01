Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall sign Harvey Griffiths on season-long loan from Wolves

By Russell YoullWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall have signed Harvey Griffiths on a season-long loan from neighbours Wolves.

Harvey Griffiths (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).
Harvey Griffiths (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 19-year-old midfielder made his debut as a substitute in Wednesdays' Carabao Cup win for Wolves over Blackpool.

Griffiths bagged four goals in 19 appearances in Wolves' Premier League 2 campaign last season .

The teenager is 12 months into a three-year contract at Molineux having come through the academy system at Manchester City before moving to the Midlands.

"I’m really excited to join Walsall and I can’t wait to get going,” Griffiths said.

“I came to watch the game last week and I got a really good feeling about the club and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

“I can play as a deeper midfielder and as a box-to-box midfielder who likes to get on the ball and drive forward.

“I feel like I’m ready for the challenge and I can’t wait to get started.”

Head Coach Mat Sadler added: “Harvey is somebody I met a couple of weeks ago and similar to David, he’s been in and around the first team at his parent club so it’s taken a little bit more time to get done.

“He’s a driving influence from midfield, he likes to be on the ball but he likes to put himself about as well.

“He has a good physicality about him and he’s desperate to play first team football so he ticks a lot of boxes for us.

“With Brandon Comley being out injured, it’s an area that I wanted to be fully covered in.

“He’s looking forward to being with us and we’re looking forward to having him.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News