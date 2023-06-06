New boss Mat Sadler keen to create a Walsall 'identity'

Walsall boss Mat Sadler (Owen Russell)

Sadler has become the fourth man in the dugout since February 2021 and insisted he is united with the board in overseeing a period of continuity.

“We need to create an identity of who we are. Who Walsall Football Club is, how we’re viewed from the outside, and who we view ourselves as from the inside. And ride with that and really believe in that,” Sadler revealed.

“What I think has been the case since we’ve moved from person to person is that that person has had their own ideas and then moved on from that. We want to create an identity of who we are. The chairman, Ben [Boycott] spoke about that in his message and we’re all on the same page.