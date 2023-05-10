Benjamin Boycott pledges Walsall playing restructure

Benjamin Boycott with co-chairman Leigh Pomlett

Boycott, the head of American-based Trivela Group, said the organisation is looking to reorganise the football structure of the club with the new manager reporting to group vice-president of global football Matt Jordan.

The letter said the structure – with Jordan reporting directly to Boycott – would see each party maximising their capabilities in their specialist area.

Boycott said he was also keen for a clearer passage between the academy and first team and they would be reviewing the grassroots recruitment strategy.

The letter said: "We want to continue to build our culture and principles of play, and work throughout the academy in a more refined manner.

"We have now implemented individual development plans at all levels of the club – including the first team – aimed at developing and supporting our players to their highest potential as we continue to build.

"This will allow for higher performance at the club overall, and for the academy to supply the first team more and more over time."

Player recruitment will also come under scrutiny with a more centralised approach to provide the club, manager and staff with additional support when bringing players in.

Boycott said: "Our revised recruitment process will lean on sports analytics data as one key part of the equation, along with character evaluations, interviewing on mentality and culture fit, and also our manager’s information and intuition."

He also praised the club's support and said Trivela's stated aim remained – to build a team who could be sustainable in League One and then push for promotion.