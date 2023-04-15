Michael Flynn: Walsall players are in shop window

Hayden White

Flynn has been in talks this week with owners Trivela and joint-chairman Leigh Pomlett over recruitment and budgets for the 2023-24 season, with only five games to go in this one.

He said the players have five games to convince him they should be there next term, starting at Crewe today.

Flynn said: “The ball is in their court and they have five games to not only convince me but to put themselves in the shop window, especially if they are out of contract.

“If it was me, I would be doing my best to put myself on show because you never know who is watching these games.

“I am looking at next season because you have to plan ahead and there have been good talks this week with Matt Jordan from Trivela and Leigh over next season. Budgets, recruitment plans, potentially finding hidden gems, we have covered it all.

“But nothing will be decided on anyone’s future until the end of the season –we have five important games coming up.

“Some people might say there is little pressure as we are safe but there always is pressure to win any football match.

“I put pressure on myself all the time and one thing I won’t question of the players is their effort and commitment. I can’t think of many games where we have been found wanting – Wimbledon was probably one for whatever reason, but there haven’t been many this season.”

Flynn said the Crewe game could see a backlash from the home side, who lost 4-0 against Colchester in their last fixture. He also said missing Donervon Daniels and Hayden White would be a blow.

He said: “If you looked at the amount of draws between the two teams, that is the outcome you would predict.

“But the result against Colchester will have probably hurt them and made them dangerous, so it will depend which Crewe side and which Walsall side turn up on the day.