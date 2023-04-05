Notification Settings

Walsall boss Michael Flynn pleased with Isaac Hutchinson's contract extension

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FC

Walsall manager Michael Flynn is delighted to have secured Isaac Hutchinson’s signature on a two year deal at Bescot Stadium.

Issac Hutchinson

Hutchinson put pen to paper on Monday after initially signing a one-year-deal at the start of the season when joining from Derby County.

The attacking midfielder has scored seven goals this season and become a fans favourite.

Flynn said: “Isaac has got elements of his game to improve and he is keen to do that but what he has got is the ability to unlock doors, has an eye for goal and has a lot of potential.

“It’s a good start for us to get him for the next two years. He fits in with the model of getting players of a certain age and he has done well for us this season so we are pleased he is staying and he likes it here so it’s good news.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

