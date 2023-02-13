Notification Settings

Walsall hoping for Conor Wilkinson injury boost

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall boss Michael Flynn is hoping Conor Wilkinson is not going to suffer more injury heartache after the forward was carried off in game against Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Conor Wilkinson is stretchered off
Wilkinson went down two minutes from time in the 1-1 draw and the problem is in the same knee which kept him on the sidelines for nine months when he seriously injured the ligaments at Rochdale in April last year.

Flynn said: “He will have had a scan and we will know more in the next few days. Conor did say it didn’t feel the same as last time which is good. Until we get the results back we can’t be certain, but will try and keep a positive mindset and support him all the way.

“We also lost Manny (Monthe) through illness before the Orient game and Jacob Maddox due to a twinge his knee so we just can’t get a fully fit team out at the moment – I’m looking forward to when we can.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

