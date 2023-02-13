Walsall hoping for Conor Wilkinson injury boost

Conor Wilkinson is stretchered off

Wilkinson went down two minutes from time in the 1-1 draw and the problem is in the same knee which kept him on the sidelines for nine months when he seriously injured the ligaments at Rochdale in April last year.

Flynn said: “He will have had a scan and we will know more in the next few days. Conor did say it didn’t feel the same as last time which is good. Until we get the results back we can’t be certain, but will try and keep a positive mindset and support him all the way.