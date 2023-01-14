Tranmere 1 Walsall 1 - Report

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 14/01/2023 Tranmere V Walsall FC , pictured, Danny Johnson scores..

Johnson - whose loan spell from Mansfield ends tomorrow - lifted the ball over keeper Mat Hewelt on 71 mnutes - a rare moment of magic in the final third for Walsall in a game where they were often up against it.

It looked like Walsall's cup heroics had caught up with them and an away win would probably have been harsh on Tranmere, who were desperately looking for some form.

They got the point courtesy of Josh Hawke's direct free kick straight into the net five minutes after Johnson's opener.

Manny Monthe saw red in the build up to the free kick when he brought down Tranmere captain Kane Hemmings.

Walsall went into this game on the crest of a wave with just one defeat in nine league games - form which has elevated them to the fringes of the play-offs.

Add to that the signing of Jamille Matt from Forest Green yesterday and the small matter of a home fourth round FA Cup game with Leicester City in two weeks - in all things are good at the Bescot Stadium.

Tom Knowles.

The Saddlers would go into this game as favourites against a Tranmere side who have been experiencing some inconsistent form under former Shrews boss Mickey Mellon - in his second spell at Prenton Park.

Mellon was reportedly also interested in Matt this week but in the end it was he who would sell a player to Forest Green - goalkeeper Ross Doohan departing.

It left Mat Hewelt starting in goal, with 41-year-old former Albion stopper Joe Murphy as back up.

There was no place in the squad for Matt, with Danny Johnson starting up front with Jacob Maddox.

Maddox looked the liveliest Saddlers play in a half in which they wouldn't have a shot on goal, indeed Hewelt barely had to touch the ball.

Saddlers looked jaded, with Tranmere seemingly desperate to get some form going in the second half of the season, looking slightly better.

The first chance for them came when former Walsall midfielder Kieron Morris had a shot from 20 yards out but it went wide of Owen Evans' left hand post.

That was on 12 minutes and the next chance wouldn't come until five before the break when a low cross from Ethan Bristow flashed across the box but there was nobody on hand to convert it.

A minute later on 41, Tom Davies unleashed a half volley straight at Evans and he parried it away.

Jacob Maddox

In injury time, Bristow put another cross in and Hayden White sliced it just wide of his own right hand post.

Walsall brought Andy Williams on for Isaac Hutchinson at half time, Michael Flynn looking for the penalty hero from Stockport to repeat his substitute cameo performance.

Williams almost did just four minutes into the half when a short corner from Liam Gordon eventually reached him but his shot hit a defender and was deflected for a corner.

But Walsall were getting behind the defence and Danny Johnson did just that - and gave them the lead on 71 minutes when he chased a long ball and lifted it over Hewelt in goal to give Saddlers a probably undeserved lead.

But Manny Monthe was sent off for a second yellow five minutes later when he brought down Tranmere captain Kane Hemmings who was bearing down on goal.

Perhaps more importantly Tranmere had a direct free kick just outside the box and Josh Hawke's shot found its way straight into the net

Key Moments

12 First chance of the game for Tranmere's Kieron Morris when given time and space to shoot from 20 yards but the former Walsall midfielder put it wide of Evan's left hand post.

40 Low cross by Ethan Bristow for Tranmere fizzed across goal with nobody there to convert.

41 Half volley from just inside the box by Tom Davies was straight at Owen Evans and he parried it away.

47 Bristow crossed ball in for Tranmere, Hayden White almost sliced it into own net but ball goes just wide of post.

49 First chance for Walsall for substitute Andy Williams who sees his shot deflected wide

69 Free kick floated in by Robbie Wilmott for Manny Monthe in box but headed well wide

71 GOAL - Danny Johnson for Walsall latches onto long ball and expertly lifts it over the Tranmere goalkeeper

76 SENDING OFF - Manny Monthe brings down Kane Hemmings as he bears down on goal - the second yellow card for the Walsall defender

77 GOAL- from the resulting free kick, Josh Hawke's shot finds its way straight into the net

Teams

Tranmere (4-4-2): Hewelt; Dacres-Cogley; Bristow; O'Connor; Davies; Merrie; Morris; Hemmings (c); Hawkes; Turnbull; Mumbongo (Burton 45)

Subs not used: Murphy; McAlear; Nolan; Hughes; Jameson; Walker

Walsall (3-4-1-2) Evans; White; Gordon; Daniels (c)lMonthe; Kinsella; Knowles (Williams 45); Comley; Maddox (Wilkinson 86); Hutchinson (Willmott 45) Johnson (Low 80)